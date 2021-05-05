New Skoda Fabia: The Czech city takes the lead in the B segment

The Skoda Fabia is one of the most successful utility vehicles in the B segment. For those who do not know, the first generation officially debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1999. Since then its legend has only grown, especially for the units that have been sold. According to the numbers handled by the firm, so far there have been more than 4.5 million figure that has only been surpassed by the Octavia.

Now, in 2021, comes the fourth generation Skoda Fabia, the most complete and technological of all. We already knew many secrets about her, but the final design of her body and interior was yet to be known. And seeing the result you have to be fair: takes the lead of segment BWithout standing out at all, it is capable of overshadowing models of the likes of Seat Ibiza. Amen, that its price will be more fair, becoming a tough rival to beat.

The Skoda Fabia grows in size gaining in excellence and seriousness

If you look at the silhouette of the new Skoda Fabia, we can see how the aesthetic code of the firm evolves. From the outset, the front boasts optics with LED technology (Full LED as an option) with torn lines. Both flank the feature skoda grill, although here we must stop. If we look closely, saving the distances, it is close to the one mounted on the BMW models and the reason is that it seems to imitate the typical Bayerische “kidneys”.

The side view of the Fabia also evolves from previous generations. Above all because the roof line is no longer so horizontal, going on to adopt the dominant style in the segment. As a complement and adornment there are new tension lines that run through the body at the height of the door handles or footrests. In addition, it loses another of the key elements of its appearance: the “A” pillar is no longer painted black.

The new Skoda Fabia shows more design details in these sketches

Lastly is behind. As with the front, it is close to the code worn by the Karoq or Scala. Especially for the optical what leave the vertical pattern to adopt a horizontal one. Overall it offers a more muscular presence, highlighted by the increase in its outer dimensions. Now it reaches the 4.11 meters in length (11 cm extra), 1.78 meters wide (4.8 cm extra) and a 2.26 meter (9.4 cm extra) wheelbase.

New technology, more space, quality and new «Simply Clever» solutions come to the cabin

If you liked the exterior of the Skoda Fabia, indoors the gain is greater. The dashboard design earn points, especially for arrival of horizontal lines and shapes that seem to divide it into several planes. However, among all the elements that make up the driving position there are three that stand out above the rest. First of all we have the configurable digital instrument cluster (optional) 10.25 inches.

To complete your information already available a 8-inch central touch screen with connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As an option, a larger 9.2-inch is available that adds more functions, such as gesture control, WiFi module or voice assistant. In addition, as a complement, there are distributed throughout the cabin up to five USB-C sockets. Lastly we have a sport cut steering wheel with two spokes.

In the absence of days to debut, the Skoda Fabia releases a sketch of its interior

If we look at the middle area of ​​the console we have the controls to manage the climate control bi-zone. They are analog and it is a point in their favor, as it improves ergonomics and safety when using them on the go. The combination of colors, materials and textures give it an extra touch of quality (at least visual). In addition, the moldings that decorate the dashboard or the colors of the upholstery may be different depending on the option we choose.

To finish we must talk about the gain in habitability and trunk. Thanks to the increased wheelbase, the second row of seats benefits from more generous legroom. The luggage compartment capacity is 50 liters higher, standing at the 380 liters. For comparison, suffice it to say that it is the same capability as the all-powerful Volkswagen Golf. If we fold down the seats, the figure increases to 1,190 liters.

Equipment possibilities of the new Skoda Fabia …

Thanks to the use of the MQB-A0 platform the fourth generation of the Skoda Fabia wins in safety. Especially in the section on active driving aids. According to the brand, it is the first time that your utility includes the Travel Assist system. Among the aids that it includes are the adaptive cruise control (ACC), Lane Assist with Hands-on Detect to control whether the driver grabs the steering wheel or blind spot control (optional).

For the first time, although optional, the systems are available Park Assist and Maneuver Assist. In terms of passive safety, the Fabia comes standard with driver and front passenger airbags, curtain and side airbags. What optional are available on knee airbag for driver and rear side. Regarding restraint for the little ones, ISOFIX anchors and anchor points are standard in the second row.

Euro 6d mechanical range with bifuel versions of natural gas CNG

To complete it Review of the fourth generation of the Skoda Fabia we must take a look at its mechanical range. We already gave some details about her when the firm published the first teaser that announced her debut. As we expected, diesel mechanics are no longer available, although to replace its “frugality” come new bifuel options based on CNG. Where there are no big changes is in the gasoline mechanics family.

All available options comply with the strict Euro 6d emission standard, although the power level is restrained. The access version is provided by a new 1.0 MPi three-cylinder engine that splits its performance into two levels: 65 hp and 80 hp. In both cases, the transmission is a 5-speed manual, with no option to automatic. In the middle zone is the well-known 1.0 TSI with 95 hp or 110 hp with optional DSG transmission.

Skoda Fabia 2021: Here is the teaser to announce its official presentation

The most performance version is provided by the 1.5 TSI with 150 hp. In this mechanics, the only transmission available is a DSG automatic with 7 relations. In last place are the versions a natural gas CNG. They are associated with the small 1.0 MPi with the same power and transmission levels. According to Skoda, four of the five engines in the range can cover more than 900 kilometers of autonomy according to the WLTP homologation cycle.

When will the new Skoda Fabia hit the market …

If all goes according to plan, the marketing of the fourth generation of the Skoda Fabia will start soon. To start with, it will be offered in two finishes: Ambition and Style, although the sporty Monte Carlo should come later. We still have to wait a bit to know the details regarding our market, but it will not be long. There is no data on its price, although knowing the positioning of the brand, it will be adjusted.

Source – Skoda