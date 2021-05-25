new signs point in that direction

It seems that a Steam console could be much closer than you would have imagined just a few hours ago. And it is that in reality, it is not something that seems to be in Valve’s plans. Yes, for quite some time, we have had doubts about whether the company would consider making the leap to that market, but obviously in another way, not with its own hardware. even more so if we take into account previous experience with Steam Machines.

Until now, there were several ways in which we considered the jump from Valve to consoles, and as you will remember we already addressed them a few weeks ago, following some cryptic statements by Gabe Newell, in which he asked if Steam was thinking porting games to consoles or his focus was on PC, he replied ‘You’ll have a better idea of ​​that by the end of this year […] And it won’t be the answer you expected. You will say ‘Ah-ha! Now I understand what he was talking about. ‘ And yes, definitely a Steam console is what, at least at the time, no one expected. Until a few hours ago.

Pavel Djundik, the creator of the popular SteamDB service, has posted several tweets stating having found in the code of the beta version of the Steam client several references to SteamPal, an enigmatic device that also comes with a new category of games, whose name is, perhaps you have already imagined, SteamPal Games. In these messages Djundik talks about Neptune, a Valve project, of which signs were already seen a few months ago, with references to games optimized for a device.

Only this already made us clearly think of a Steam console, a portable console according to Pavel, and your inquiries have been confirmed with the publication of an exclusive from Ars Technica, in which the media confirms the Steam console, a portable Nintendo Switch style but that would actually be a PC and that would have controls such as Joy-con (not removable, that yes) and touch screen. Given Valve’s commitment to Linux, it is hard to imagine that the Steam console would have a custom distribution of this operating system.

Valve’s “Neptune” controller shows up in latest Steam client beta again. It’s named “SteamPal” (NeptuneName) and it has a “SteamPal Games” (GameList_View_NeptuneGames) – Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) May 25, 2021

They are several sources that have confirmed to Ars Technica that Djundik’s conclusions are true, although official confirmation cannot be expected for a few months, even more so given the current state of the components market. It does seem that Valve’s plans would go through bring the Steam console to market before the end of this year. We do not know at the moment who their suppliers will be, but it is most likely that contacts have already been made, so we will have to remain pending of the next leaks.

This does not mean, yes, that all decisions have been made. On the contrary, the project would now be in the prototyping phase, we do not know if it already has a functional model of the Steam console, but taking into account both the deadlines and the incorporation of specific code to the beta version of the Steam client , everything suggests that yes, and that in the offices of Valve, or perhaps the partner with whom you have counted for this purpose, functional prototypes of the Steam console are already being tested.

Another interesting aspect of the Steam console is that, as with the Nintendo Switch, it would be possible to connect it to the TV, although the sources cited by Ars Technica have not revealed more details about it, such as resolution and refresh rate. The only thing we know at the moment is that for this connection the Steam console would use a USB-C port that, we can imagine, will have more functions than the video output, because in that case they would probably have opted for an HDMI connection.

There are several aspects that make us doubt about the possible price of the Steam console. It is worth looking at that of its main rival, Nintendo Switch, although it is true that the shortage of components can cause its price to increase. On the other hand, Valve could afford to sell his console at certain losses, something common in the sector, counting on recovering these losses and generating profits thanks to the sales of games for the console through its store.