New signs of geological activity discovered on Venus

4 billion years ago, our planet could have looked a lot like its neighbor in the Solar System: Venus, a tectonic planet.

Venus has a dense atmosphere made up of carbon dioxide. However, new evidence from NASA revealed that there are parts on the planet’s surface that move like continents, as it happens on Earth. Although it is not yet certain that it is a consequence of a plate tectonics, this behavior raises new questions regarding its very nature.

Are there telluric movements on Venus?

Photo: MARK GARLICK / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRA / MGA / Science Photo Library via .

There is still no data that confirm a tectonic movement on Venus. However, a team of NASA astrophysicists in the United States suggest that it could be a similar phenomenon, such as a “geological cousin”Of the terrestrial process. Despite this, the new Venusian images have revealed that this is a very active planet.

As such, there are no continents on Venus. On the contrary, there millenary geological formations that are part – and are evidence – of the natural history of the planet. Many of them have been observed with more detail and clarity thanks to the material that telescopes have returned for scientific exploration.

This hemispheric view of Venus was created using radar data collected by NASA’s Magellan spacecraft between 1990 and 1994. Magellan captures images of more than 98% of the planet’s surface. Image: NASA / JPL / USGS

In the same way, the EnVision spacecraft has been used to create radar maps. In this way, they have achieved “spectroscopic measurements of the planet’s surface and atmosphere“According to BBC coverage. From this, scientists have detected a tectonic deformation never seen before, which is driving similar earthquakes to those of the Earth.

We suggest: NASA announces its return to Venus with two new missions: DAVINCI + and VERITAS

Movement from within

Photo: NASA / JPL-CALTECH / .

Paul Byrne, associate professor of planetary science at North Carolina State University, is leading research projects regarding the tectonic movement of Venus. Regarding the findings, the expert noted the following, in his article for the Proceedings of The National Academy of Science:

“We have identified a previously unrecognized tectonic deformation pattern on Venus, one that is driven by interior motion just like on Earth. […]. Although it is different from the tectonics that we currently see on Earth, it is evidence that the interior movement is expressed on the surface of the planet ”.

Together with Byrne, a team of scientists from the University of London and other institutions detected signs never before seen in certain regions of the planet. Specifically, in blocks of rocky crust from the Venusian lowlands, which move and rotate laterally to each other.

While accelerating in February 1974, NASA’s Mariner 10 spacecraft captured this view of Venus that shows a world shrouded in a dense layer of toxic clouds. Clouds hit the planet at about 200 miles per hour (100 meters per second), circling the globe in about four and a half days. Image: NASA / JPL-Caltech

This recently recorded activity reveals that there is still much to know about Venus. In addition to breaking with the notion that the surface functioned as the same block, these models suggest the presence of molten rock inside.

Beyond surface mobility, this alternative plate mobility could shed new light on the nature of the geological history of our Solar System. Scientists say that, in some way, it could resemble the processes of early Earth. Makes 4 billion years, our planet may have looked a lot like its solar neighbor.

Keep reading:

NASA captures a natural radio signal from Venus

Venus: the planet that fascinated the Mayans and guided their lives