The company announced last night the arrival of two new fighters to the company, a man and a woman who comes to further extend the roster of Tony Khan’s company.

Two new AEW signings

AEW continues to search for talent around the world to strengthen its company and two new arrivals were announced yesterday to Tony Khan’s company staff.

Ricky Starks arrives at AEW

The former NWA star, Ricky Starks, signed with AEW, responding to the challenge for Cody’s TNT title.

After Cody spoke about Jake Hager’s assault last week, his manager Arn Anderson said he had an opponent for Cody, saying he was someone who would be a good test.

Then a video was released of Ricky Starks, who positioned himself as one of the best free agents in professional wrestling. When the video ended, came to the ring to face Cody. After a back and forth bout, Cody retained the championship after cross rhodes.

At the end of Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that Starks had signed on with the promotion. Starks confirmed that he has signed shortly after.

Starks left NWA after his contract with the company expired earlier this year. He had been with company since last August, competing in the NWA national title tournament.

He won the NWA television championship on the Hard Times in January, defeating Trevor Murdoch in the final. He lost the championship to Zicky Dice in March.

NWA has not done any shows since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abadon new fighter for the AEW women’s division

Abadon is the new face of the AEW women’s division, the fighter appeared tonight as Anna Jay’s rival and ended up defeating her. After the fight it was announced that the fighter had signed a contract with the company.

All the news from AEW, you can follow them on Wrestling planet.