New signing of Rafa Nadal’s academy

Former Argentine tennis player and coach Gustavo Marcaccio has joined the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar from Manacor (Mallorca) to join the technical team of the Mallorcan tennis player Jaume munar, as announced this Friday by the academy of the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Marcaccio will work with the Balearic coach Tomeu Salvà, with which he will combine his presence in the tournaments to which Munar travels, who last week reached his first ATP final in Marbella.

Both will be in charge of accompanying the player who has become No. 52 in the ATP ranking and champion of 6 Challenger titles around the circuit.

They will also continue to be present in Jaume’s team Domingo Rosselló, Carlos Fernandes and Gemma Bes, responsible for the physical preparation, psychology and nutrition departments of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar.

After his professional retirement, Marcaccio has acquired great experience as a coach thanks to the successes achieved with tennis players Guido Pella, Paula Ormaechea, Máximo González and Giovanni Lapentti.

Although the greatest notoriety as a coach was acquired in the stage in which he worked with the Argentine Juan Monaco, whom he helped to conquer 4 ATP titles and reach the Top 10 of the world rankings.

Additionally, Marcaccio has worked with the Argentine national Davis Cup team in the role of sub-captain.

After the week of training at the Academy, Marcaccio will accompany Jaume Munar at the Barcelona, ​​Estoril and Roland Garros tournaments.