New signing of FC Barcelona: Memphis does not like to be called Depay for a sad story with his father

A new Dutchman will arrive at the Camp Nou to be led by a Dutchman, something made custom in the history of FC Barcelona. Memphis Depay He will be the new forward that the Blaugranas will have to build a more competitive team for Ronald Koeman in the 2021/22 season.

He is 27 years old and currently defends the Netherlands orange jersey at Euro 2020. He is a fast forward, who can play on the wing, play as a center-forward and also be a midfielder. He adapts to various schemes and has already screamed his first goal in the Euro.

On his shirts he uses his first name, he does not like to be referred to as Depay because of a family history that marked him forever. His father Dennis Depay gave him his last name and then abandoned him with his mother when he was four years old.

🇳🇱 Welcome to the Barça family 💙❤️ 🎨 @_ZieDaen pic.twitter.com/VBb2Bq0hUX – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 19, 2021

The decision to wear his name instead of his last name on soccer jerseys was made in 2012. Today he wears number 10 in the national team accompanied by his name: Memphis. The Depay only for mere legal formalities.

“Don’t call me Depay, call me Memphis,” he has told reporters several times when they refer to him by his last name. Of course, he does not like to talk about it. “I don’t want to explain what exactly happened at home because I don’t want to make people feel sorry for them. And so it will remain because I have already turned the page, “he told the BBC a few years ago.

Lion Heart pic.twitter.com/6Rx4F2Mddo – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 19, 2021

His maternal grandfather was his father

His father Dennis, of Ghanaian origin, abandoned him to start another family and that situation made him mature and see life with other references. His father figure was occupied by his maternal grandfather, who took him to meet and practice soccer.

His Heart of the Lion, as he calls his biography, is linked to these painful personal experiences. He acknowledged that his biological father has tried to contact him and he is reluctant to forgive him.

“He has tried to contact me several times, but the break is irreparable. I have no relationship with him or with his family and it will continue like this ”, he declared.

💙❤ #MemphisCuler

The 🔟 things you (maybe) didn’t know about @Memphis – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 19, 2021

Now fate gave him what is possibly his greatest challenge on a pitch: being a FC Barcelona player. He has already gone through PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United and Olympique Lyon.

With his selection he has 27 goals in 66 games.

