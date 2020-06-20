Shuttle enters the field of “Edge Computing” with the EN01 series. Perfect for industrial applications, it stands out for its robustness, flexible connection and extension options, mounting on DIN rails and minimum dimensions.

Two complete PCs barely a span in size with different hardware equipment are available.

Solid aluminum case only 92mm in length Passive cooling for continuous low maintenance operation Expandable, e.g. eg with PoE and 4G

Shittle EN01J3 and EN01J4

The “Edge” family of products initially consists of two models with efficient Intel “Apollo Lake” series processors and support for Windows 10 and Linux.

EN01J3: Intel Celeron J3355 (2.0-2.5 GHz, Dual Core), 4 GB RAM, 64 GB flash memory eMMCEN01J4: Intel Pentium J4205 (1.5-2.6 GHz, Quad Core), 8 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC flash memory

Both kits come in a sturdy aluminum case with passive cooling. They measure only 92.4 x 54.4 x 90 mm (L x W x H) and are designed for reliable continuous operation at an ambient temperature of up to 50 ° C.

For its expansion, its interior has an M.2-3042 B-Key slot for 4G modem, WLAN, SSD or capture cards. A multi-pole row of pins provides access to COM, GPIO, I²C, power / reset functions. The equipment also has USB 3.2 Gen 1 type A, HDMI 1.4b, Micro USB 2.0, Gigabit network and a Micro SD card reader. Thanks to an internal Nano SIM card slot, mobile data transfer is allowed.

The supplied DIN rail bracket enables fast and secure mounting in connection cabinets and housings. EN01 models can also be fixed with the included VESA mount as well, on suitable screens and surfaces.

Both models have a two-pole Euroblock connection and can be supplied with a voltage of 12-19 volts. There is also a Phoenix screw connection terminal and an adapter for power supplies with a hollow connector.

Accessories for the Shuttle EN01 series

As accessories available there are also several expansion modules. The PD01 accessory, for example, adds a second Gigabit network connection with Power over Ethernet (PoE) so that Edge equipment can be powered through the network cable. The optional module PSE01 can, in turn, power PoE equipment, for example, a directly connected network camera. For mobile reception, Shuttle supplies two LTE / 4G antennas (WWN01). The WLAN function can also be added with the accessory WLN-M and LN007. To process images from HDMI signal sources, an M.2 format capture card (MCAP01 *) is available. Since the PCs presented here come without a power supply, the PE90 accessory can be purchased if necessary.

The recommended retail price for EN01J3 is 456 euros, and for EN01J4 it is 565 euros.

