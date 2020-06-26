EstrellaTV: New show program, Chisme En Vivo, in the afternoon | INSTAGRAM

Estrella Media, Inc., the vertically integrated Hispanic multiplatform media company in the United States, announced today that its television channel EstrellaTV recently released Chisme En Vivo, a show magazine that kicks off its evening programming and makes way for the important primetime.

« Chisme En Vivo » is a one-hour hot gossip program nationwide under the leadership of two of the most provocative and recognized television personalities in the world of Latin entertainment, Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani.

The program airs Monday through Friday at 4P / 3P Centro. The show features breaking news and gossip about current Hispanic celebrities, as well as exclusive reports and happenings on some of the most influential Latino celebrities in the world of Hispanic entertainment in the United States and abroad.

Beristain is best known for being one of the original protagonists of the cast of EstrellaTV’s hit television hit Rica Famosa Latina, and Ceriani built her reputation as one of the most recognized paparazzi and journalists in Latin America.

EstrellaTV launched the production of this new program in compliance with the recommended safety standards, including strict hygiene and social distancing measures and the hiring of a new safety coordinator.

As it has done with all its newscasts, the program only allows essential personnel in the forum, and the format has been adapted to comply with the new guidelines for social distancing required by the current health crisis.

“We are excited by the interest Chisme En Vivo and our talented drivers are generating. Although our work environment may have changed, our commitment to informing and entertaining our audience remains the same. I am proud of the innovation and consistency that has been demonstrated throughout our company as we safely restart our entertainment productions, ”said Ivan Stoilkovich, Executive President of Programming for EstrellaTV.

« The safety and well-being of our staff and cast continues to be a top priority for the company, and we look forward to continuing to safely deliver content that our audience so much enjoys. »

As state and local governments across the country reopen their economies and reduce restrictions on businesses that are restarting operations, the EstrellaTV network is also in the process of restarting production of its # 1 search-for-show program. Talent I Have Talent, Lots of Talent in early July.