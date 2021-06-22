New shooting in Fort Lauderdale city hall reported

They reported this Tuesday a new shooting in a Fort Lauderdale city hall, the police are investigating the causes of the shots that ended with two damaged windows.

The scene was at 11 North Andrews Ave. after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter around 12:45 a.m.

“It appears that City Hall was not the intended target, there is no one at risk or threat at City Hall,” said Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the city of Fort Lauderdale.

Responding officers were unable to locate any victims at or near the scene.

Hours later, city employees found the windows broken.

“Around 8:30 am, the police department was probably notified when people entered the building or noticed the damage to the two windows,” Jachles said.

From the inside, both broken windows are in office space areas.

According to police, the damage appears to be related to the nightly shooting. No one was working at the time.

If you have information about this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $ 5,000.