New shipment with one million SinoVac vaccines against covid arrives at the AICM

This morning, “flight CX96 with 1 million doses of SinoVac, from Beijing, China” arrived at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), Birmex reported on its Twitter account.

Through the account @Birmex, the Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México SA de CV reported that this Wednesday “breaks the barrier of 60 million vaccines”.

With this shipment of #SinoVac, the pharmaceutical company adds the first 10 million vaccines in Mexico, giving a total of 62 million 702 thousand 155 doses of 6 pharmaceutical companies. #BirmexAlMomento. pic.twitter.com/NRXInMQtM5 – Birmex (@Birmex) July 7, 2021

In one of Birmex’s tweets it was mentioned that with the “million SinoVac vaccines against the SARSCoV2 virus, a total of 10 million doses of this pharmaceutical company are added.”

Based on data from the Health SecretaryIt was indicated in a statement that last Monday “421 thousand 785 doses were applied, for a cumulative of 47 million 739 thousand 783 biologicals supplied nationwide since December 24”.

The @AICM_mx staff begin the unloading maneuvers of the million #SinoVac vaccines against the # SARSCoV2 virus, to add a total of 10 million doses of this pharmaceutical company. #BirmexAlMomento. pic.twitter.com/GkUmaIBDSA – Birmex (@Birmex) July 7, 2021

In addition, it was specified in the Daily Technical Report that “the evolution of the pandemic in Mexico shows an increase of 24 percent of cases estimated between epidemiological weeks 24 and 25. Likewise, it is reported that 43 thousand 573 people represent the active epidemic of COVID-19 in Mexico ”.

asc