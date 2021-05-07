New ship in quarantine in the port of Vigo due to an outbreak on board with eight cases of coronavirus

A ship with 23 Crew members on board have been confined in Vigo after detecting an outbreak of Covid-19. As reported by the Galician Health Service, all of them have undergone a PCR test in the laboratory of the Vithas hospital, which detected five positives.

All patients are asymptomatic and are in quarantine inside the ship, while the Microbiology laboratory of the Álvaro Cunqueiro hospital is sequencing four samples to determine the virus variant.

With this, there are two ships affected by Covid outbreaks and quarantined in the Port of Vigo. It is the ‘Emeral Leader’, a twin car carrier of the ‘Prometheus Leader’, in which the Indian variant was detected days ago.

If the latter remains docked at the Port of Trasatlánticos, the ‘Emeral Leader’ has been transferred to the freighter of granite from Rande, where it is anchored, and where it will remain immobilized for at least ten days.

In the cargo ship Prometheus Leader they are counted so far eight positives, all with the Indian variant, of which five are hospitalized in the Vithas Vigo, one of them in the ICU.