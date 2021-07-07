New shield for FC Andorra by Gerard Piqué

07/07/2021 at 3:52 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

FC Andorra has presented a new design of its shield in line with its strategic plan, largely led by FC Barcelona center-back Gerard Piqué. Through a statement, the club explains that it is one more step in the new essence of the club: “The new identity, captained by a new shield, highlights the new essence of the club with a proposal that goes beyond the sporting codes and accompanies the brand into new territories of expression “.

The team led by Eder Sarabia, Quique Setién’s former assistant at FC Barcelona in the 2019/20 season, continues to grow in sports and institutions and approaches his closest environment: “A shield with a very powerful symbol inspired by the very word Andorra and its mountains. A modern symbol that marks the clear intention of placing the club at the level of major sports brands”.

Nou escut, mateixa il·lusió ⚽️ ⛰️🇦🇩 # SomTricolors 🔵🟡🔴 pic.twitter.com/P4VCpgjT2A – FC Andorra (@fcandorra) July 7, 2021

The club was about to certify promotion to the Second Division, but they failed to pass the promotion phase and the team owned by Gerard Piqué will compete in the RFEF First Division. From within the entity, they insist that this new measure is another step in the consolidation of the team at the national level: “The identity is accompanied by a new visual system that represents the indomitable character of the club, expressed through textures, lines and compositions that convey the spirit of the mountain, a unique environment that makes our club special”.