New Shepard’s 15th flight will serve as a rehearsal for astronauts

04/13/2021 at 1:05 PM CEST

SPORT.es

The fifteenth flight of New Shepard It will possibly occur on April 14 at 3:00 p.m. This test is called NS-15 and will try to verify if this type of vehicle can be conducive to carrying astronauts inside for suborbital flights. The company behind all this, Blue Origin, is going to try to carry out astronaut operational exercises in the future, but in this case there will be humans on board when it takes off, because they want to make sure that everything is safe.

Before launch, a series of astronauts will climb the launch tower and they will mount as if they were to carry out the takeoff. Including pre-launch communication tests. The tower operations team will close the hatch and pressurize everything as if they were going to do it. However, the astronauts will leave before the New Shepard gets off the ground.

Blue Origin has developed a new booster system and capsules so that everything is safe for the space and suborbital tourism in which they have been working for twenty years. The fourteenth test flight occurred in January and they have already tested the redesigned crew capsule, a capsule intended for six crew. Your goal is give the best astronaut experience to its occupants.