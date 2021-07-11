New secret WhatsApp emoji! Know the details | Pixabay

Most likely, you’ve already heard about him secret emoji WhatsApp and this time we will tell you all the details, we will tell you what it is, how to get it and which users can already use it, so keep reading.

As you can see, the famous app WhatsApp has been working in recent months on a series of updates to improve the privacy of its users.

In fact, on June 3, the WABetaInfo portal announced that the messaging application plans to launch the “see only once” function soon.

It may interest you: WhatsApp steps to block your chats with a fingerprint

A tool that allows users to send multimedia content that disappears when viewed by the recipient, which is already enabled on the famous social network Instagram.

This is how this function is what, according to the report of several users on social networks, allows you to view a secret emoji.

It is worth mentioning that for now, to be able to see this nice emoji it is necessary to be part of the “testers”.

That is, people who are part of the beta tester program of the WhatsApp application, and the users who participate in it have early access to tools and news that the app implements to test its functionality.

This is achieved through the WhatsApp application in its beta version and in this way, developers can receive feedback from users on how to improve their new functions before officially launching them to the general public.

Users who want to see this secret emoji must activate the “see once” function before sending the message.

It may interest you: In a chachetero !, Lizbeth Rodríguez dances and shows off more

This tool is visible when attaching a photo and video in the conventional way via the clip or camera icon at the bottom of the screen.

This works for both individual and group conversations and once the file has been loaded correctly, it is very important to select a button in the shape of a number one within a circle, this is how the function is activated.

Once the message has been sent and viewed by the recipient, it will be destroyed automatically.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

All that will remain will be a short note stating that the file has already been opened and this is where the magic happens.

If the sender of the message presses this note five times in an attempt to recover the file, a nice emoji will appear on the screen with a finger between the lips, a sign that indicates to keep silence or not to speak to keep a secret, then the image will disappear after a few seconds.

It should be noted that this emoji is available for normal use, that is, any user can search for it in the list of emojis that is displayed by pressing the corresponding button on the screen.

It may interest you: Do Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja denounce YouTuber Fox?

The novelty in this case is found in the way it is accessed and in the nice reminder that the function is “see only once” or that the message “self-destructs” when read.

On the other hand, unfortunately the registration to become part of the WhatsApp beta tester program is currently closed.

So if you want to find the new secret emoji with the disappearing messages function, you will have to wait for the new features of the messaging application to be officially launched.

However, the fact that it is already in the testing phase by the company indicates that it may not be a long wait.