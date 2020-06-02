The video game industry is raising his voice against the police brutality and the US government, which has caused video games to take a back seat. In response to the George Floyd’s death at the hands of a policeman, the fight against racism has gone a step further, which has caused events such as the PS5 games to be postponed, or the arrival of the new seasons of Call of Duty…

This has been reported Activision through their official blog and on the Call of Duty Twitter account, to the sound of the movement #BlackLivesMatter, emulating EA with at do not file Madden NFL 21 or to Sony to postpone its event this Thursday, although initially everything seemed to indicate that it would not be delayed. The new seasons for Call of Duty Warzone, Modern Warfare and Mobile will have to wait.

The team behind Call of duty ensures that ” It is time for those who cry for equality, justice and change be seen and heard, ” a message that other voices in the industry have also used. This is not considered the right time to advertise or present video games, why there are more important issues and struggles, especially if we talk about this social scourge.

Although we all hope to play the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, it’s not the moment. We will postpone the launches of the Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to another later date. Right now, it is time for those who cry for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We are with you”.

Thus, the imminent season 4 for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone It will come later, whose greatest attraction is the return of a classic character in the saga: Captain Price. In the case of Call of duty mobile, the season 7 it will have to wait to be released as an update for the app. It is not time for this war, but for a very different one.

In the same way that many other companies from the video game industry like EA, Microsoft, Sony or Bethesda, Activision has joined the anti-racism movement, which has led to harsh riots and demonstrations on the streets of the USA So much so, that Sony has postponed its event on PS5 games, even just a few hours after reconfirming Thursday’s date.

We will be attentive to when will these new seasons be released for Call of Duty. Its initial release date was tomorrow, day 3 of June, and the same goes for the Sony event or the Sega surprise (June 4), so many other events could be canceled too.