Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

As we mentioned, Infinity Ward and Activision would release the new update for Call of Duty Modern: Warfare and Warzone very early today, June 11, with which they would mark the start of Season 4; In addition, the franchise would also premiere season in Call of Duty: Mobile. To publicize all the news that will come to all these titles, their managers shared images with plans for the next couple of months.

For starters, we tell you that the content of the Season: Radioactive Agent for Call of Duty: Mobile was revealed through reddit. In this season, as in previous ones, players will have access to free content that will be released gradually as the season progresses and players who purchase the Battle Pass will be able to get more exclusive additions.

Events to be held this month

June 11-18 – Tunisia Tussle (Multiplayer event)

June 11-20 – New Stomping Grounds (Battle Royale event)

June 11-18 – Gun Game Mode

June 11-18 – One Shot One Kill Mode

June 12 – New challenges of the season

June 12 – Season 7 Battle Pass

June 12 – Credit Store Update

June 13-14 – Warfare Mode (Battle Royale)

All month – FFA mode

We share the image released by the developer of the game that shows the additions that will be made as the season of Call of Duty: Mobile progresses.

New season of Call of Duty: Mobile

Free and paid Battle Pass content

Scorestreak – Cluster Strike (tier 14, free)

New Weapon – QQ9 – Common (tier 21, free)

M4LMG – Danger Zone (tier 41, free)

ASM10 – Danger Zone (tier 50, free)

Ghost – Hazmat (tier 1, paid)

Kreuger – Alchemist (tier 12, paid)

M4 – Back Scratcher (paid tier 40)

QQ9 – Flood (tier 50, paid)

Legendary Calling Card – Pursuit (tier 50, paid)

Season 4 came to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

On the other hand, the players of the Modern Warfare and Warzone titles will also receive interesting content throughout the next 2 months, when Season 4 will be underway.

Just like in past seasons, multiple game modes, weapons, and operators will be added throughout the course of the season. The new operators are Captain Price, Gaz and Roze. The first will arrive in launch week, while the others will appear later. If you purchase the Battle Pass you will have immediate access to Captain Price.

New season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

If you are interested in the Battle Pass, we inform you that you can buy it with 1000 coins and it will allow you to unlock up to 100 categories of more content and legendary and epic items. We remind you that you can buy the Battle Pass Bundle, with which you can complete 20 categories to be able to unlock content instantly in exchange for 2400 coins, thanks to an offer. We leave you with the trailer of the content and the images below.

Season 4 Battle Pass

Are you ready to enjoy all these news in Call of Duty games? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to know more about this Activision franchise, we invite you to visit this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source 1, 2, 3