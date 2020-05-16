After so many secrets revealed, excellent seasons (with others not so good), love and heartbreak, the end of the successful series would come in 2017, or so we thought. The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ cast meets almost complete to reveal an impressive series of secrets for a good cause.

Lucy Hale (Aria), Shay Mitchell (Emily), Troian Bellisario (Spencer), Ashley Benson (Hanna), Sasha Pieterse (Alison), Janel Parrish (Mona), Ian Harding (Ezra), Tyler Blackburn (Caleb) and the creator from the show Marlene King came together virtually to raise funds for the benefit of Feeding America.

The big absentee of the day was Keegan Allen (Toby), but those present apologized on his behalf saying he was “In the middle of the mountains” without signal and that could not be part of this special. And if you missed it get ready, because an interesting series of revealing data comes from the seven seasons of the successful program.

One of the big questions to solve is how the mothers came out of the basement, to which the creator said: “There is a reason why Pam never drank after that. We decided they took out straws and Pam took the short straw, so she had to take off her clothes and grease it with some car oil that they found, and she went down a little bit and then they could go out. “

Now we are going with the most difficult scenes to film, one would think that it was the end, because saying goodbye to a program where they spent seven years together should not have been easy. In fact a couple of those present said so, but for Mitchell The most difficult thing was to stop laughing when it was his turn to record with Benson and Blackburn. In fact, King was able to recall a scene during the Christmas episode where Harding had to say to Hale, “Dead babies, dead babies, dead babies” so that he could stop laughing.

Now it’s time for A’s part of the reveal, fans were shocked to learn that it was Parrish and she was the same, in fact she heard the news a week before filming and felt “Really terrified”. As a bonus, he said that A’s pants were very uncomfortable.

About the future of Spoby, the creator says that both are together and “They probably already have children”. Spencer must be studying law while Toby must be in the middle of building houses.

“Many fans were angered by that, but I still feel like some of the scenes that came out of it, like that scene between Ashley, Tyler and me, I think it’s one of my favorite scenes, “Bellisario commented when he recalled the infamous relationship between Spencer and Caleb.” I think it was a wonderful stuff and it was really exciting to open up those sides of our characters. “

Another important moment in the series that could only be revealed now that the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ cast is coming together was the finale. The last scene to shoot was where Aria thinks Ezra had left her behind. King mentioned that it was recorded around 2 in the morning and that about 150 people gathered to see it.

“I remember getting into my car when I got out of Smoke House and drove home from Warner Bros, and I thought, that’s the last time I’m going to drive home. And I think I remember crying at 4 in the morning just saying ‘ I can’t, ‘”Bellisario said.

But if the fans are looking forward to something, it’s the return of their characters in a special or maybe a movie and everyone agrees that this happens, but Ian has a condition “Someone has to die” of those present in the call, would you like that to happen?