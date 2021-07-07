New season confirmed for Acapulco Shore! We give you details | Instagram

That’s right, they have recently confirmed Acapulco Shore 9 and we will let you know all the details about this new season, so keep reading to find out everything new that will be in the famous reality show.

Best of all, this ninth season of Acapulco Shore is going to hit your screen sooner than you think, as filming will begin next August.

Zero rumors, because although before they were only words, the continuation of the mexican reality show more successful, Acapulco Shore, which will premiere its ninth season this year.

It may interest you: Does it surpass Celia Lora? Michelson is photographed from behind

It should be noted that the news was confirmed, last Thursday, through the Acapulco Shock program, a special where they count the weekly episodes with guests who have participated in the MTV reality show.

In this program, they talked about the fact that they would already be starting the castings for season 9 and this only a few chapters before the eighth season is finished, which this time has 15 chapters in total.

And that to be honest the incredible success that season 8 has had, thanks to its diversity in the new members, has catapulted so that the production of a ninth installment has already begun.

And as they indicate, the recordings, apparently, would begin this coming August, so its premieres could be in the month of December.

Considering that the holidays last for a whole month, plus the post-production work, we could think that the premiere of Acapulco Shore 9 would be in the last quarter of the year, as we mentioned in the previous paragraph, between October and December.

However, this differs from what has been done in past seasons, in which it has commonly started recording at the beginning of the year, to be released in the summer, however, thanks to the great success, they advanced it.

It may interest you: “His first night” with Luis Miguel, Erika Buenfil, no filter

As you can see, this year Acapulco Shore was affected by the health contingency, since they can no longer go to clubs or be surrounded by many people to avoid infections.

It is for that reason that they spend most of their time in the den of the house, and among themselves, something that was undoubtedly very well planned.

Perhaps it is for that reason, that this season there have also been many new guests, and others who returned from previous seasons.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

It is likely that this same formula will be repeated for the ninth season, since unfortunately the famous virus is still in force in the country.

As we mentioned before, the inclusion of people from the LGBT + community, as well as participants with very diverse personalities, has been one of the catalysts for this season to be a fan favorite.

So now we just have to wait to know where and when the next vacation will be, as well as who will be the next members of this reality show and if both Mane and Jawy return.