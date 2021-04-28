New season, Celia Lora celebrates the premiere of Acapulco Shore | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous model, driver and Mexican influencer, Celia Lora, found herself celebrating the premiere of the new season of Acapulco Shore from MTV with most of the cast, who are considered good friends for her and of course also as if they were her children, since she is the leader and organizer of the group or at least that is what we could appreciate in the last season.

The beautiful young woman published a series of videos in her stories of Instagram where he shared a glimpse of what was the party of premiere of the season organized by Paramount and MTV together, who managed to decorate a place in a very special way with many details related to the series and invited famous people in addition to the participants that we will be able to appreciate soon every Tuesday for the MTV channel.

Many Internet users thought that we would not have a new delivery of Acapulco Shore soon thanks to the world situation, however, it seems that they were working in secret and with all possible hygiene standards to be able to carry out this new season and thus bring much more fun entertainment for all those fans of the Reality show.

In case you did not know, the Reality Show consists of a group of young people who go to party in different cities but that is not all because also among the participants there are flirtatious relationships and much more that will possibly be the center of attention in the coming weeks and that will be giving a lot to talk about.

But what we do not know is if Celia Laura will be participating within the chapters because we had not seen anything about this in her stories or elsewhere, so it is not known exactly what the season is about and many even consider that it could have been recorded in much more private places to avoid any negative situation.

The only thing we can continue to do is watch these funny videos where Laura and her colleagues already have fun to the fullest in that elegant event in which they only enjoyed taking pictures of a few drinks and of course they had excellent moments celebrating the new arrival of the episodes.

Celia Lora has been gaining a lot of popularity thanks to all the content she does, whether on her Instagram, her YouTube channel, with various television stations and programs to which she is invited and even producing and hosting some programs, there is no doubt that she has developed an excellent talent for conducting and creating content.

Surely we will continue to receive much more from her and we will rescue it so that you can continue enjoying here at Show News, where we bring you the best of Alex Lora’s beautiful daughter, news, curiosities, stories, samples of her exclusive content and much more.