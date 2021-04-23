New Seagate FireCuda external, versions and prices

Seagate Technology has introduced two new additions to its PC gaming storage line, the FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive and the FireCuda Gaming Hub external drives.

The storage requirements of modern video games has not stopped increasing. The graphics and textures in high 4K resolution are very heavy and it is common for large games to occupy a huge storage space (60, 80, 120 Gbytes) or more with the whole group of installed textures, DLC, add-ons, etc. that end up collapsing the internal storage as soon as you have a few games of this type installed. Especially problematic is this aspect in notebooks that tend to have less internal capacity than large desktops.

This is where solutions like the Seagate FireCuda come in. They are external drives based on hard drives. Although SSDs have completely wiped out client storage, our old HDDs are still very useful for external storage and allow us to offer very high capacity at a very low price.

Seagate drives are offered in an attractively designed chassis and feature RGB LED lighting that players can customize through the Seagate Toolkit software. They also have compatibility for the Razer Chroma RGB system in case you use US-brand peripherals and want to synchronize the lighting of all peripherals.

Its performance must be sufficient. Without reaching that of the internal PCIe SSDs or external SSDs, your connection to the USB 3.2 Gen1 interface guarantees fast transfer speeds (up to 5 Gbps theoretical) and universal compatibility for connection to any computer.

The FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive is a simple external drive, while the FireCuda Gaming Hub is a hub that further increases storage and adds two front USB-C and USB-A ports so gamers can connect and power other gaming peripherals. In one single place. It can be placed horizontally or vertically to suit the user. Both units include three years of support on Rescue Data Recovery Services.

New Seagate FireCuda, versions and prices FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive 1 TB: $ 79 FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive 2 TB: $ 109 FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive 5 TB: $ 179 FireCuda Gaming Hub 8 TB: $ 219 FireCuda Gaming Hub 16 TB: $ 399