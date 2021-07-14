new screens in FullView in 4K

There are already many who do not watch TV and by not watching it I mean DTT and traditional channels. What is the point of having a television if what we do not use is the antenna? Huawei has answered this question, “no sense” and for this it is offering the Huawei Vision S a smart screen that was launched last June and that seeks to be the protagonist of your living room by incorporating what you really value: screen FulView 4K, refresh rate of 120 Hz and one Detachable, rotatable 13MP camera that supports 1080p HD video calling.

The objective of this screen is for it to become the main controller of the smart home, thanks to its connectivity possibilities with IOT devices, it also integrates the brand’s personal assistant for intelligent voice control to facilitate the lives of users, even with the screen turned off.

However, digitization and the development of smart homes increase the demand for devices that, not only aesthetically but also technically, can meet consumer expectations. In this sense, HUAWEI Vision S opens up new possibilities regarding the consumption of entertainment content and the connection between people, guaranteeing an intelligent and quality user experience.

Qualitatively ahead of other devices in the same sector, HUAWEI Vision S has a FullView intelligent screen with 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz capable of doubling the number of times the screen is updated compared to other screens in its segment, which have a refresh rate of 60Hz. In this way, users will be able to enjoy a cinematic-quality, high-definition visual experience that is more immersive, sharper, detailed and fluid in any possible scenario.

In addition, the Huawei’s Honghu Picture Engine algorithm and Intelligent Motion Estimation and Compensation (MEMC) technology Integrated work together, adding interpolated frames in a low-frequency 24/30 fps video source to look like 120fps video. Thus, HUAWEI Vision S puts an end to lag and residual shadows problems to deliver a smoother image and reduce ghosting and eyestrain; thus providing a smoother rendering and optimal stability.

The new Huawei Smart Screen is prepared to adjust the sound and image according to the content, detecting the frames with the highest contrast and optimizing the image immediately, enhancing the range of blacks to give the image a superior quality, thus offering the best possible color gamut – covers 92% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is enhanced with TÜV Rheinland certified technologies that protect eyesight from blue light. HUAWEI Vision S also optimizes the image thanks to the turbo super resolution system, which allows it to offer the maximum resolution even when the content itself does not have it.

HUAWEI Vision S, is now available in Spain in two versions: 55 and 65 inches in the official Huawei stores and in Amazon, from € 799 in the 55 ” version and from € 999 in the 65 ” version. In addition, until July 27 in Spain, Huawei continues with its summer campaign, in which customers will automatically obtain a € 100 Discount Coupon for HUAWEI Vision S if they buy through Huawei’s e-commerce, both for the 55 ” and 65 ” version. Likewise, in all Huawei physical stores, users will be able to test the device and discover all the possibilities it offers through a professional-guided experience that will allow users to get the most out of it.