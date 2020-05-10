Warner Bros. Studios will release the animated film “Scoob!”, Based on the adventures of the famous dog “Scooby-Doo” and the gang of researchers, directly online instead of waiting for the reopening of cinemas closed by the coronavirus.

The company on Tuesday rectified its decision to indefinitely postpone the release of the tape and opted to keep the scheduled date of May 15 by relying on the internet so “families can enjoy it while spending time at home” due to confinement.

This new installment of “Scooby-Doo” is the second major children’s production that, in the midst of the quarantine of the pandemic, is released directly in the homes, as happened a few weeks ago with “Trolls Word Tour” by Universal Pictures.

Now, Warner Bros. imitates the decision previously made by Universal studios, which assured that their film registered the best Internet premiere for the company and ventured to say that it broke the world record, although without providing more data.

“Scoob!” is an animated film that tells how young “Shaggy”, “Fred”, “Velma” and “Daphne” met before beginning their group adventure solving mysteries with the famous Hanna-Barbera’s dog.

The last film in the franchise was directed by Tony Cervone and has the voices of Frank Welker, Zac Efron, Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, Gina Rodríguez and Tracy Morgan. Its initial purchase price in the United States will be $ 20, the equivalent of just over two movie tickets.

“While we all want to be able to show our movies again in theaters, these unprecedented times require creative thinking and adaptation,” Warner Bros. President Ann Sarnoff said in a statement.

While adult franchises like “James Bond” and “Fast and Furious” have decided to postpone their premieres until fall and even next year, family or children’s movies are betting on the premieres on the internet, as many families seek to entertain smaller during quarantine.

It is an alternative in a Hollywood that has been “shocked” by the pandemic by stopping all its filming in progress and suspending premieres as important as “Mulan”, “James Bond: No Time to Die”, “The Batman” and the tape of “The Sopranos”.

