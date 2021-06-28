New scenes of Loki in the series’ mid-season trailer

Two days before a new episode of “Loki”, Marvel Studios gives a “hug” to the promotional campaign by launching a new midseason trailer. After last Wednesday’s episode, the series has aired half of its season, and with the fourth episode of this week we enter the straight of the last three episodes. Last Thursday, Marvel released a promo that advanced some scenes of what we may possibly see that episode, and now they do it again.

Disney + and Marvel Studios have launched a new promo. Most of the material corresponds to scenes from the first three episodes. However, you can see material that is assumed to be the fourth episode of “Loki.” As the promo on Thursday progressed and this new one too, the AVT will soon hunt down Loki and Sylvie.

Episode 3 ended with Loki and Sylvie trapped in Lamentis-1 in the year 2077, on the verge of being destroyed. However, they will escape from that moon. At some point, the AVT will apparently capture both of them. And Loki can’t accept that Sylvie is more dangerous than him. It also appears that the AVT has captured a child version of Loki, possibly that young woman we saw in Thursday’s promo.

The first three episodes of Loki can be streamed on Disney +. Episode 4 will premiere on Wednesday, June 30.