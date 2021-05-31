New scenes of Black Widow in featurette released in theaters

We are approaching the date of 30 days away from the premiere of “Black Widow”. For this reason, it would not be surprising that after the premiere of the series “Loki” next week, Marvel Studios begins to move the promotion of the film at full speed. Likewise, it would be expected that the deadlines will be pushed further considering that a commercial effort was already made just before the pandemic (and consequently, reducing the budget).

New promotional efforts for the film now come with low-quality videos. It’s really about a featurette that has been shown in theaters with segments of new images and cast commentary of the movie. It is singular that they have opted for this type of promotional videos, since the usual thing is to project a spot or trailer, but it is also a way of differentiating from what has already been seen.

Throughout the video, actors Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbor answer a multitude of questions as moments from the film are shown. We don’t have the full featurette, but a few seconds of it.

Here we can hear the trio of actors debating who would be the best spy, and Harbor saying he can’t lie. Among the brief scenes that we have from the film, as we practically do not get to half a minute of scenes from the film, we have Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) walking down a hall, Red Guardian making strange noises in the family meal scene. or the moment in which Black Widow with her white suit arrives at this kind of base, while in off we listen to “the greatest superheroine in the world in the biggest film event of the summer”.

The premiere of “Black Widow” was initially scheduled for May 1, 2020. However, after three delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a year later the film has not yet been released. Right now, it looks like the last delay will be the last, which will make the movie have a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney + on July 9.