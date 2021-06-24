New scenes in mid-season promo of La Remesa Mala

After last Friday’s episode of the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance”, the series equator was reached. That was the eighth episode of the total of 16 episodes that the first season will have (a second has not yet been announced). This marks a turning point that will have to be seen if it is noticed in any way in the next episode of the series that launches in a matter of hours on the streaming platform.

To celebrate reaching this halfway point, Disney and Lucasfilm have released a mid-season trailer for the animation of the Star Wars universe.

“The time has changed. Things were clearer when we were just soldiers, ”says Hunter at the beginning of the trailer. The video recaps the main plot points of the first season thus far, including Clone 99 Force’s escape from Kamino with Omega, another experimental clone, and the work for Cid, a Trandoshan who owns a canteen on the planet Ord. Mantell who gives them missions. It also shows Crosshair catching up with the squad in Bracca and hints at their upcoming battles, with the Galactic Empire hot on their heels.

Episode 8 of “The Bad Batch”, “Reunion”, concluded with the capture of Omega by the bounty hunter Cad Bane, who is not yet known who ordered him to take Omega, although everything points to the Prime Minister of Kamino, Lama Su , and Chief Scientist Nala Se, as part of their “contingency plan” to protect their interests after the end of the Clone Wars.

Beyond the continuation of Clone Force 99’s conflict with Crosshair and the Empire, the mid-season trailer Advances what is to come in the future for the series, which can be considered mini spoilers, highlighting the possibility of Hunter and the rest of the group becoming an essential part of the growing Rebellion against the Empire, just like their old friend Rex. This was advanced in episode 6, “Dismantled”, when Clone Force 99 crossed paths with sisters Rafa and Trace Martez from the seventh season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, without knowing their connection to the resistance. It also points to the return of Fennec Shand in his search for Omega.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” / Star Wars: The Bad Remittance “follows the elite and experimental clones called the Bad Remittance (first introduced in” Star Wars: The Clone Wars “) as they find their way into a galaxy that changes rapidly in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian”, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, “Star Wars Rebels “), Brad Rau (” Star Wars Rebels “,” Star Wars Resistance “) and Jennifer Corbett (” Star Wars Resistance “,” NCIS “) with Carrie Beck (” The Mandalorian “,” Star Wars Rebels “) as co- executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (“Star Wars Resistance”). Rau also acts as supervising director and Corbett as the main screenwriter.