New Scarlet Runner Suit Logo Revealed

Share

Director Andy Mushchietti has shared a new image of The Flash from the DC Extended Universe showing the new logo for Ezra Miller’s sprinter suit.

The Flash, the twelfth installment in the Warner Bros comic franchise will see the protagonist hero go back in time to save his mother from being murdered, only to subsequently create significant consequences for the future timeline. Miller leads a cast that includes Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen.

The development of The Flash solo movie has run into a lot of trouble even before the start of the DCEU, with Jeph Loeb leaving the project in the late ’80s, followed by David S. Goyer in 2004, Shawn Levy in 2007, David Dobkin the same year, and Greg Berlanti, Michael Green, and Marc Guggenheim in 2011. Following the start of the interconnected franchise, various writers and directors continued to come and go from the film until Muschietti finally landed in the director’s chair with the writer of Birds of Prey, Christina Hodson, writing the script. With filming finally underway, the director has shared several stills of what fans can expect from the film, and it won’t be stopping anytime soon.

As production continues on the latest chapter of the DCEU, Muschietti shared via Instagram a detailed look at the new logo featured on the film. Complete with deeper etching for both the white center below the yellow beam and the surrounding chest area, it’s certainly a far cry from the suit seen in Miller’s franchise debut with both Justice League cuts. You can see it below:

Share

Cinemascomics

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially the cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I was fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the whole world created by George Lucas, the scene of the corellia ship being chased by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams’ music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my sticker collections and the dolls from the series. Another great influence has been the comics, specifically the Vertex editions of Spiderman, X-Men, The Avengers, The Fantastic 4, with which I learned to draw by copying the vignettes of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza School of the Arts.