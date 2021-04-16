New scandal! NFL player charged with brutally assaulting man in Pittsburgh



Local authorities carry out investigations into the case.

Scandals continue around NFL players. This time Aaron Donald is in the eye of the social media opinion storm. Los Angeles Rams defender charged with brutally assaulting De Vincent Spriggs, a man who was in a club in Pittsburgh.

The plaintiff would have been victim of a beating by Donald. The NFL player is highly respected in his discipline for his intensity, toughness and strength within this sport, so there is no doubt about the injuries he may have caused Spriggs.

Todd hollis, the victim’s lawyer, assured that the incident took place in the interior of a nightclub in the city of Pittsburgh. According to Hollis, The mishap started after Spriggs accidentally pushed the NFL player. The altercation left De Vincent with multiple concussions and a serious injury to his right eye.

The Rams issued a statement in which they are waiting for more information to be revealed about what happened. “We are aware of reports related to Aaron Donald. We are gathering more information and will not give more details at this time.”, Emphasized the sports institution.

Aaron Donald, an NFL wall

The Rams selected Donald in the 13th overall turn in the 2014 Draft of the NFL. Aaron was awarded three times as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. In addition, it has been seven times selected to the Pro Bowl. The Rams player accumulates 85.5 sacks for life. He is currently serving a six-year, $ 135 million contract.