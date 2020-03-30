The Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra will be official next Tuesday. But we already know everything, or almost …

Not sure if this worries Samsung, but the “leaks” concerning the smartphones that the South Korean giant of the mobile telephony is about to market are linked. To the point of spoiling practically all the interest of the press conference of February 11, next in the United States, where the (always) leader of the smartphone market will give birth to its Galaxy S20 range, which will succeed the Galaxy S10.

These terminals are official: Samsung itself, erroneously or by pure marketing strategy, put online on its own website pages dedicated to accessories that confirm its new flagships. And it is on the German and … Belgian versions that the “blunder” occurred.

It is therefore confirmed that the heart of Samsung’s 2020 range will be composed by the Galaxy S20 (6.2 inches) and an XL version, the Galaxy S20 + (6.7 inches). These smartphones will embed 5G, although a 4G only version should also be in the review. In addition to a small stylistic development, the arrival of a 120 Hz screen is widely presumed, as well as the integration of new photo blocks, the main workhorse and major competitive argument on the market.

The Galaxy S20 +:

S20 Ultra: A very high-end version with a massive … photo block

That’s not all: beyond the S20 +, Samsung should reposition itself in the very high-end mobile with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which has also just leaked on the Web. Expected with the best technically under the hood, an even larger screen (6.9 inches), it should stand out in the photo, with, on its back, a module that is already quite talked about. It is that, if it promises a lot technically speaking, the whole rectangular in question, is particularly prominent and massive …

Galaxy S20 Ultra leaks:

This Galaxy S20 Ultra should embed a standard 108 megapixel sensor, supported by a counterpart with an unknown definition, an ultra wide-angle 64 megapixel and finally a 48 megapixel periscopic telephoto lens that we will follow closely, since it is expected with a zoom 10x optics, and hybrid up to 100x.

If the S20 should be marketed up to 900 €, the S20 + will cross the 1,000 € mark. As for the S20 Ultra, it is difficult to imagine it below the bar of … 1300 – 1.399 €. A course rarely reached by Samsung.

In addition, Samsung should also formalize its second foldable screen smartphone after the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip, which we are talking about here.

All this completes a torrent of leaks that leave little suspense about what Samsung will come out of its hat next Tuesday. But we will await, as usual, confirmations of all this.