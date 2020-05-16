Samsung continues to put effort into its most accessible catalog, now with a new bet in the lower segment of said catalog: the Samsung Galaxy A21s. Large screen with hole for the camera, large capacity battery and quad rear camera, these are some of its key features.

The ‘Galaxy A’ have not stopped growing in members, Samsung is completing its catalog with mobile phones that go from the cheapest to a price line that is around the ‘Galaxy S’. Although that yes, are the accessible those who more volume of sales reach; Hence, the brand renews the lower part of the catalog as often as it happens now with the Samsung Galaxy A21s– The new phone offers contained hardware without losing sight of photography or battery.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

75.3 x 163.7 x 8.9 mm

192 grams

SCREEN

6.5-inch TFT with HD + resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Eight cores (4 + 4 to 2 gHZ clusters)

GPU

–

RAM

3/4/6 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

32/64 GB

SD memory up to 512 GB

REAR CAMERA

Quadruple camera:

48 MP, f / 2.0

8MP ultra-wide, f / 2.2

2 MP macro, f / 2.4

2 MP depth, f / 2.4

FRONT CAMERA

13 MP, f / 2.2

DRUMS

5,000 mAh

15W fast charge

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10

One UI 2.0

CONNECTIVITY

4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader on the back

Headphone jack

PRICE

–

High-end design and limited power

The phone in question maintains the outward appearance of the highest-end mobiles within Samsung. Well used front with 6.5-inch Infinity-O screen and hole to anchor the 13-megapixel front camera, rear with rectangular module with quad camera and fingerprint reader that is also located on this side, the rear. The plastic finish of the Samsung Galaxy A21s is finished in four different colors: black, white, blue and red.

Contained in power, the Samsung Galaxy A21s includes an eight-core processor (surely the rumored Exynos 850, Samsung has not yet confirmed it) with two clusters of four that operate at a maximum speed of 2 GHz each. The base hardware is completed with RAM memory options that go from 3 GB to 6 GB; with a base model that part of the 32 GB of storage and reaches the top of 64 GB. It can always be expanded with SD memories of up to 512 GB, yes.

Autonomy is one of the strengths of the Samsung Galaxy A21s: its 5,000 mAh battery should be very war

The battery is one of the aspects where the phone stands out the most: with its 5,000 mAh capacity the Samsung Galaxy A21s should last more than two days on. Considering that the screen has HD + resolution (a penalty that is affected by the dimensions), consumption does not point to being excessive.

Accessible range, but with four rear cameras

There is no excuse: cheap as the phone is, it must multiply the rear sensors. Just look at the back of the Samsung Galaxy A21s to discover the imposing rectangular module with quadruple camera– 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro lens sensor. Samsung completes the photographic cast with a fourth sensor to capture depth and thus obtain a better background blur or bokeh.

Ahead the Samsung Galaxy A21s boasts a hole in the screen to include the 13 megapixel front camera. All with reduced frames that are not small either.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A21s

The mobile has just been presented and, as usually happens, we still do not know the final prices or when it will be on sale. We do know that there will be three different versions of the Samsung Galaxy A21s: 3/32 GB, 4/64 GB and 6/64 GB.

Share



Samsung Galaxy A21s, high-end design, multiple cameras and a lot of battery for an accessible mobile