New rumors of the iPhone 13: with screen always ON?

As is often the case every year, speculation about the new terminal for Manzana They have not been slow to leave. In this case, for the iPhone 13 that will see the light in the month of September.

According to the ‘youtuber’ ‘EverythingApplePro’, the next Apple phone will have an Always-on display, that is to say, always on. A function that the American company has already added to its smart watches (Apple Watch) that allows you to view notifications or even the time on the screen even if it is off without reporting too much battery consumption.

A function that, with probability, users can configure from the ‘settings’ menu of the iPhone 13 terminal, which may be the real name with which they will launch the new product, although there are discrepancies with the final name.

Another feature that the video refers to is that the phone’s display will offer 120 Hz refresh rate, something that already exists in some models of the competition (Android).

In addition, it is believed that they will arrive improvements in the camera section. In this case, it would be the first Apple phone capable of recording video in portrait mode, using the sensor. Lidar and A15 chip, according to the source.

They would also introduce a mode of ‘astronomical’ photography that would allow you to capture the skies in more detail, in this case ideal for night or starry skies.

Notably, a while ago, expert Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out that it was likely an ultra wide angle to capture much more light.

Regarding the design, rumors suggest that the notch would be smaller and that the fingerprint reader would be under the screen.