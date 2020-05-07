Ming-Chi Kuo He wants to stand out again after Jon Prosser has starred in the latest rumors with an excellent hit record. The TF International Securities analyst updates us on Apple’s plans, which change as the global situation evolves due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to that report, the Cupertino company would have decided delay the production of your devices with mini-LED screens by 2021, when the original intention was to present them before the end of 2020. At the earliest mass production will start at the end of the year to end next year.

The mini-LED screen as a bet for the future of Apple

Jon Prosser has corroborated the rumors from his Twitter, remembering that he bet on the same delay in mid-March:

Kuo is optimistic: although they will take longer to appear, mini-LED screens they will become very important over the next five years and therefore it is a long-term bet. Its quality and precision should pose a tough challenge on the competition screens.

About the products that are going to release this screen, Kuo speaks again of a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The tablet would be followed by new 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the expected 14-inch model and a series of other devices that do not specify more details. Except for the most advanced iPhones with OLED panels, to date all the other terminals continue to equip LCD screens.

