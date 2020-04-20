Leaks of new products continue even after the official confirmation of the new iPhone SE. The Twitter account L0vetodream, from which accurate data on the future of Apple has been obtained in the past, has recently commented details about new products on Apple’s release schedule.

According to that source we would have first of all a new iPad Air that it would inherit a mini-LED screen from the rumors that so far have focused on the iPad Pro. It would still have Touch ID, but it would do so with a sensor behind the screen and therefore the Home button would disappear from the device. Considering that the iPad Pro should be the first to equip those mini-LED displays, this iPad Air would not be released for a long time.

The same Twitter account also commented very briefly that Apple is developing your own gaming controller (warns that Apple Arcade is “very important to the future of Apple” and that we will see it this year or next), and corroborates the rumors of some ‘AirPods X’ based on the AirPods Pro but that would eliminate active noise cancellation and they would be cheaper. From the same source, the rumors of the iPhone SE with the A13 Bionic processor and the new iPad Pro were correct, so although we continue to consider it as rumors, we can trust them with a minimum of reliability.

An iPhone 12 that prefers to run out of ports rather than inherit USB-C

On the other hand and more recently, youtuber Jon Prosser has also been busy. Apart from announcing that we may have news about the hypothetical “iPhone SE Plus” shortly, it has revealed some more details about the iPhone 12 that we should see presented in September:

They would continue to include Lightning port before changing to USB-C, since Apple’s plan is to have no port in the case of iPhone.

They will also not include a Smart Connector As predicted by some sources, although it does not rule it out for a future iPhone without a port so that it can be charged more easily.

They will not have support for Apple Pencil.

As we have already commented on other occasions, they will have a reduced ‘notch’.

Jon also comments that this new model of the AirPods would be ready to ship and could therefore be launched next month along with a MacBook Pro update. These are things that were intended to be announced in the hypothetical event in March that was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that the company can gradually launch separately.

In short, it seems that Apple has more new lists than we think for the coming weeks and months, contrary to what one might think due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus and focusing on the launch of accessories, which is what it is right now. it’s growing revenue like foam. We will continue to watch for more leaks.

