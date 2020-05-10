We put, one more Sunday, to collect all the rumors from Apple that have been circulating by the media and social networks. During the last few days, details have appeared about several of the devices that we are going to see presented throughout this year, so stay tuned to today’s interesting Rumorsfera.

iPhone 12 Pro: navy blue, with 3x zoom and 120Hz screen

Let’s start with the king of rumors: the iPhone 12. YouTube channel EverythingApplePro has released a new video claiming that Apple’s upcoming phones will inherit the iPad Pro’s 120Hz Pro Motion display on Pro models:

The video also states the following:

Jon Prosser confirms that ‘Navy Blue’ will be one of the colors of the iPhone 12 Pro.

The matte glass back of the current iPhone 11 Pro is preserved thanks to the good feedback from users and that it does not leave fingerprints.

Apple is working on a model of iPhone without ports, but we will not see it this year.

Rumors of a more industrial-looking, iPad Pro-style design are corroborated. That design, among other benefits, will better protect the front and rear windows from drops.

The size of 5.4 inches of the smaller iPhone 12s has been adjusted a lot, so that its final size will be quite smaller than we imagine.

The ‘notch‘It will be smaller and the battery will have more mAh. The motherboard of the iPhone 12 will be divided into two.

The chip will be called A14 Bionic.

FaceID will be able to analyze our face from more forced angles and at a greater distance.

Apple has focused on further improving low-light photography on the iPhone 12. White balance, especially on people’s faces, will also improve. Lenses will have a 3x zoom.

The microphones and speakers of the iPhone 12 will be much better thanks to what has been learned with the microphones of the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.

Apart from this video there are also more rumors, such as the one that MacRumors brings us in a tweet:

iOS 14 is rumored to have the ability to RETRACT sent messages! 😱 # ios14rumors #macrumors (artist rendition) pic.twitter.com/z4JJTeru7r – MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) May 9, 2020

We recently talked about a rumor about the possibility of being able to edit messages already sent in iMessage, so this function to eliminate them completely makes sense.

Jon Prosser is also not resting for the weekend and claims that the headband headphones prepared by Apple will be called ‘AirPods Studio’:

Looks like Apple is sticking with the “AirPods” branding for their new over-ear headphones. AirPods Studio

Codename: B515

$ 349 – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 9, 2020

The youtuber has also said in a recent episode of the Geared Up podcast that watchOS 7 will allow Apple Watch to be able to detect panic attacks of its users.

And to finish, we leave you with the last episode of our Applesfera Live, where Pedro Aznar and Julio César Fernández Muñoz discuss everything we can see at the next WWDC20 to be held on June 22. They will preside, as expected, the news of all Apple operating systems.

