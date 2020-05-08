Many websites force you to accept cookies in order to continue browsing them, in what is known as a “cookie consent wall” Others, by simply continuing to scroll through them, understand that you consent to the storage of cookies from your browsing.

The cookie wall should not be present on any website

However, for the EU neither of the two is right, since the European Data Protection Committee (CEPD) has updated the rules to be followed by web pages on the consent of your visitors. Under current law, consent is one of the six pillars when processing users’ personal data. But the consent must be clear, informed, specific and of free choice, as established by the RGPD. Therefore, the walls of consent as an obligation to enter a website are not included in these cases.

The new updated guide seeks to have greater consistency in member countries when applying the law. Such is the confusion in this regard, that there have even been websites of the European Union itself that used this wall, according to a complaint filed by the Netherlands in this regard. With the wall, what happens is that free choice is restricted, since the user is being forced to accept to enter the web, although he can choose whether or not to accept it.

Scrolling does not imply accepting

With respect to scrollThe CEPD has also had to clarify some doubts in this regard, determining that scrolling when entering a website is not the same as accepting, although it should be to offer greater user comfort.

Most web pages currently use one of these two methods for users to accept cookies, and the most convenient for users is that a small pop-up is displayed at the bottom, it continues to be displayed until the user accepts it or explicitly reject by pressing one of the buttons.

This EU cookie policy in the end what it has done is further inconvenience the user, since until a few years ago it was not necessary to give explicit consent to enter a website. Currently there are some websites that even use manipulation techniques such as dark patterns or determined pop-ups.

Last year, the option for the box to accept cookies to be checked by default for a user to accept it was also eliminated, being the user the one who has to mark it by hand or click on the accept button. We will see if in the coming months the websites begin to implement changes.