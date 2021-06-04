new rules for time travel, relationship with Mobius and more

In a matter of a few days, next Wednesday, the new Marvel Studios series for Disney +. The Serie “Loki” of six episodes makes its great debut, and evidently the desire to start enjoying it is growing among the fans. To further anticipate their arrival, these days promos and statements from those involved are arriving. Let’s see some of these words.

Mainly the material comes from the interview that Vanity Fair has done with the main screenwriter of the series, Michael waldron. The writer has talked about the influences, but has also advanced some concepts and ideas from the series. Specifically, here we talk about:

Possible multiple Loki thanks to space-time travel Each episode will have its own entity Relationship of “love” between Loki and Mobius More influences for the series Link between Loki and Doctor Strange 2

Possible Loki multiples thanks to space-time travel

We know that the series will be mainly about travel in space-time, the foundations of which were laid in the movie “Avengers: Endgame”. This logically supposes the possibility of seeing alternative versions of the characters, will we see more versions of Loki? The writer seems to drop it:

You can literally hold a mirror for your characters. Perhaps they can find other versions of themselves at different times in their lives. In the case of Marty McFly from Back to the Future, he may come across versions of his parents, and then he understands himself better.

Time travel involves having to be aware of many ideas so as not to fall into inconsistencies. You have to operate with great care. Waldron is aware of the immense responsibility at hand, especially since it affects the entire MCU. That is why it advances that the team of scriptwriters of the series they worked with a lot of material to have everything under control.

We had to create insane institutional knowledge of how time travel would work within the TVA so that the public would never have to think about it again. They were lots of scribbled timeline drawings.

The writer also advances that perhaps there are logics of time travel that differ from what was told in “Avengers: Endgame”. However, they have tried to give everything a lot of shape, and have even tried to make the series hold up well the time between episode and episode.

I was always very aware that there is a week between each of our episodes and these fans are going to do exactly what I would do, which is to break it down to understand it. We wanted to create a time travel logic that was so tight that it could last for more than six hours. There are some sci-fi time travel concepts here that I’m eager for my Rick and Morty colleagues to see.

Each episode will have its own entity

The writer has also emphasized the importance of each episode having solidity on its own, to the point that each episode has its own identity and you can remember each one separately.

It was important that each episode stood alone. ‘The Leftovers’ or ‘Watchmen’, which I admired so much, each of those episodes felt like a different short story. That’s the sign of a great television episode. ‘Oh, it’s that Loki episode.’

Relationship of “love” between Loki and Mobius

Regarding the dynamic between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson), Hiddleston noted that Wilson’s character has “the highest academic honors in Loki studies.” Wilson added:

It’s a bit of a chess game to gain Loki’s trust, but in that shared effort, there is an interesting dynamic.

He also compared his dynamic to “Nick Nolte getting Eddie Murphy out of jail [la película de 1982] ‘Limit: 48 hours’. ” Feige chimed in to say that Loki and Mobius “will be one of the most popular couples we’ve had at Marvel”.

In fact even Waldron advances that there will be “some love stories” in the first season of “Loki”, and also points in the line of the two main characters:

Mobius and Loki, that is one of the love stories that will surely be seen in Loki. Although if you publish that, knowing our fans, they will take it the wrong way.

More influences from the series

In the past it has been pointed out that some of the influences for the series were Blade Runner, Mad Men or the Teletubbies. Waldron has also referred to some of them, as “Blade Runner”, but has added others such as “Before Dawn”, “Catch me if you can” or “Inglourious Basterds”.

At first it had the sensibilities of Rick and Morty and I had to recalibrate it, “acknowledges the writer given his time with the animated series. I am not writing a 22 minute cartoon. I was watching Quentin Tarantino movies, ‘Inglourious Basterds’. Films that delight in long scenes of dialogue and tension building.

Link between Loki and Doctor Strange 2

According to Waldron, part of the fun of working on a Marvel project like Loki is creating a mess and having the next writer fix it, of course, in his case it was his turn when he took over “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness “.

Yeah we’ll leave it for the next writer … but then you do that in Loki and you find yourself writing Doctor Strange and you have to clean up your own mess.

Although very indirectly, this reconfirms that there is, albeit minimal, a link between the “Loki” series and the second Doctor Strange movie.

