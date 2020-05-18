The Wall Street Journal assures in an article that the new established rules of the Government of Mexico severely affect the production of renewable energy

An article published by The Wall Street Journal revealed that the new rules established by the Government of Mexico for the operation of the electrical network in the country severely affect the renewable energy production and they favor the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

According to the text, energy companies and local industry groups in Mexico ensured that these new rules delay the opening of the energy market for foreign investment.

The note of WSJ ensures that the National Energy Control Center (Cenace), by instructions of the Ministry of Energy (SENER), stopped tests of solar and wind plants that were expected to start operating.

Statements by the designated ambassador of Canada to Mexico, Graeme C. Clark, obtained by the media, indicate that these measures “put into danger the operation and the continuity of the renewable energy projects of Canadian companies in Mexico ”.

It was also reported that the suspension of the tests affects 44 renewable energy projects scheduled to go into commercial operation this year and during 2021, including some that were still under construction and whose investment represents around 6.4 billion dollars.

WSJ He assured that this latest government move “discourages investment and creates tension with the private sector“

He recalled, in this regard, that since President López Obrador took office, the construction of the New Mexico International Airport and as well as the interruption of the building a brewery in Baja California.

He also specified that there has been a very important suspension of private investments in the energy sector.

The Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF) ensured that this generates a negative atmosphere for national and foreign private investment as it creates uncertainty and inhibits competition “in a time of deep recession” and ensures that the private sector predicted that Mexico’s economy will contract 8 percent this year due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

The American media assures that due to the suspensions, several companies seek to bring legal action.

“The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), it does not operate significant wind or solar facilities and depends mainly on power plants that use natural gas and heavy fuels for the generation of electricity, although it has large hydroelectric plants and some geothermal plants, ”says the article.

The companies deprived of energy They assured that what these modifications really do is open a greater participation of CFE in said market.

Meanwhile, the Business Coordinating Council assured that these new rules constitute a “flagrant violation of the constitutional and legal frameworkSo they asked them to leave.

Interviewed by WSJ, one of the executive directors of a power generation company, whose identity was not revealed by the media, and with projects that were beginning to be developed in Mexico, assured that these new rules are “a murderer for the energy reform”From 2014.

The Executive also assured that this is a movement that has caused confidence in the Mexican energy market to be lost.

“Confidence in the energy market of Mexico it is completely eroding ”, he pointed out.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital