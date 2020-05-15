Thursday May 14, 2020

In Germany they are not completely sure with the restart of the league. For this reason, on this day, the Teutonic football federation delivered new regulations that pre-empt possible scenarios that may occur during the return of the discipline in the country.

A few hours before the return from the Bundesliga, the 36 teams met by videoconference to agree on new rules that can facilitate decision-making in the face of possible scenarios that German football may experience.

At the aforementioned meeting, unanimously, the clubs accepted the proposal of the federation that would put the patch before the injury in case the health crisis caused by the coronavirus increases during the return of football.

Among the new changes, German football concluded that whether the competition should be canceled will be a final decision. The season will close with the leader before the first resignation as tournament champion. In addition, the last two teams in the First Division, also with the table established before the first suspension of the league, will descend directly.

In the event that the federation decides to only suspend again, the current deadline to end this season (June 30) will be extended by one more month (July 30) to give space to finish the championship on the field.

Added to these two new specifications was the possibility of making 5 substitutions in each team per game during future Bundesliga matches. Proposed measure from FIFA to reduce player exhaustion in restarting competitions.

Finally, it was also allowed that the venue of each meeting can be modified to a neutral stadium in case the safety of players or officials is at risk.