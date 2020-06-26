During a press conference, this Friday the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, stated that from the following Monday, the country’s capital will go to the orange light for the coronavirus epidemic, with which some activities will begin to reactivate such as those corresponding to hotels, restaurants and shopping centers.

In this way, starting June 29, domestic workers, the retail trade as well as sports clubs and outdoor sports activities will be able to resume their activities.

Businesses that open

Specifically, it is expected that from the first day of July economic units will begin to operate that are vital to activate the economy in the country’s capital, which will begin to open on the following dates:

July 1 hotels and restaurants

July 2 tianguis, markets on wheels and bazaars

July 3 aesthetics, hairdressers and beauty salons

July 6 shopping centers and department stores

It is important to mention that religious services, cinemas, theaters, meetings, galleries, concert halls, museums, amusement parks, corporate and skating rinks, among others, will be closed.

The conditions

Although much has been said about the conditions under which these new activities will open, the truth is that with the orange light the rules for various industries have changed at least as regards Mexico City.

In addition to the mandatory use of mouth guards, the installation of sanitary filters, surface disinfection (at least 6 times a day), natural ventilation and random weekly testing of 5 percent of the personnel for businesses with more than 30 employees, punctually the Rules for business by category are as follows:

Restaurants and Hotels

Capacity of 30 to 40 percent depending on the outdoor spaces that each of the restaurants has.

Air conditioning can only operate with a recirculation of a minimum of 30 percent to the outside on the sidewalks of diners. The recirculation of air inside is prohibited.

It is forbidden to entertain with music

Waiters must wear a mask and face mask at the same time

Tablecloths and napkins must be changed after each service

The tables will be zig-zagged with a meter of distance or put physical barriers.

Smoking is prohibited in all areas, including those designed for that purpose.

Printed and individual menus are prohibited. They should be replaced by blackboards, posters, boards or electronic menus.

Privilege payment by card or electronic means

Aesthetics and beauty salons

Operation at 30 percent capacity

The hours of operation must be from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Attention only signs by appointment and will have to be staggered

You cannot stay more than an hour at the establishment

Air conditioning can only operate with a recirculation of a minimum of 30 percent to the outside on the sidewalks of diners. The recirculation of air inside is prohibited.

Furniture must be zig-zagged

Drinks cannot be offered nor will magazine be available to customers

Shopping centers and department stores

Activities with a capacity of 30 percent of the total capacity

The hours of operation must be from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

One way must be maintained for entry and exit

Location of signs to keep the room away in boxes and rows.

The food areas added in closed spaces (food courts) will be kept closed

Tables may be installed in outdoor parking lots respecting a distance of 1.5 meters and in zig-zag.

Activities such as events, promotions in stands and everything that involves the concentration of groups of people are prohibited.

Children’s games and toy libraries will be closed

Tastings of any product are prohibited

Privilege electronic or digital payment

