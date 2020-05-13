Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Despite not being official, fans and researchers dedicated to the technology already date from the first details about what would be the next range of graphics cards that the manufacturer NVIDIA He would be preparing like his new generation.

With almost two years of waiting between the line RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX, the company would be preparing as a logical succession the Series 3000 that they would come with great news according to the first information not officialized by the study.

At the beginning of January, according to the leak published by TweakTown, this new range would be developed under the architecture Ampere, which would use the new technology of extreme ultraviolet lithography (*) for the construction of its nanocircuits of only 7 nanometers.

Currently, both projects would be recognized as Ampere GA103 and Ampere GA104 within the development phase and would have interesting data such as a total count of 3,840 Shaders and 3,072 Shaders respectively, in order to carry sales formats of 8 to 20 GB of memory.

This is how, now, information verified by the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead, ensures that this new architecture would allow the graphics card to be up to 50% more efficient than a 2080 Ti.

This means that “Ampere technology could become in low ranges what Turing is high ranges”. A risky statement, which is backed up with features like 18Gbps models with 864GBps bandwidth exceeding 21 Teraflops.

