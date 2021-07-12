New room at Thales Alenia Space to integrate satellites in Spain

With the presence of the Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, this Thursday the new clean room of the multinational was inaugurated in Tres Cantos (Madrid) Thales Alenia Space. These are unique and cutting-edge facilities in Spain, which represent a qualitative leap in the capabilities of the national space industry to integrate and test large space systems.

The new clean room will add more than 600 m2 of clean area to another 2000 m2 already existing, and has a free height inside of 12.5 meters, where parameters such as temperature and humidity can be strictly controlled. It is equipped with overhead cranes capable of supporting up to 12 tons of weight each, which will allow the integration of satellites, payloads and large instruments for all types of space missions, from telecommunications to navigation, observation of the Earth and science.

This facilities of Thales Alenia Space will host the integration in a few months of the communications module of SPAINSAT NG, the new generation of Spanish government satellites, owned and operated by Hisdesat. The communications module, which houses the communications payloads, is a structure weighing about two tons and 6 meters high vertically equipped with hundreds of units and will become the largest integrated satellite system in Spain to date.

