Chris Jericho at the Fyter Fest comment table

AEW will present its Fyter Fest event next week, the second night will see the confrontation between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

Tony Khan revealed on AEW restricted that former champion Chris Jericho will be at the commentary table. He will comment on the fight between Santana and Ortiz vs Private Party, but it is not known if he will be at the commentary table throughout the event.

“It will be interesting because Chris Jericho will be in the comments on this show. Matt Hardy is going to be ringside. So both teams are being counseled by legends of all time. Not just the all-time legends in the wrestling business, but two of the best fighters of all time. All the great tag teams Chris Jericho has been and Matt Hardy is a Mount Rushmore tag team fighter. I think it will be an incredible match. Those are two top teams. There has been a rivalry for a time between Private Party and Santana / Ortiz that dates back. ”

AEW is preparing in a big way after NXT will gradually overtake it in the rating, so the Wednesday night war gets interesting.

