If you are a lover of roguelike games, then surely you have already heard of Rogue Lords, a title that is on its way to consoles and PC. Well, today the developers in charge of the project revealed a new gameplay trailer during the PC Gaming Show. If you do not know him, then this is a great opportunity for you to know about him, since the video presents the combat mechanics.

In this title you will take the role of evil characters, such as Bloody Mary, Baron Samedi or Dracula, who will return to seize the territory they lost years ago. Along with your minions, you will be able to lead confrontations against humans.

The combat system is turn-based RPG, so all the members of your team will have abilities that they can use to reduce the life of the opponents or cause effects on their health. All actions cost points, so it will be essential to plan each attack.

An interesting detail of this roguelike is that when you or your allies are in a critical situation, on . of death, the user can enter a special mode in which their health increases or their enemies decrease at will.

Rogue Lords will debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in 2020.

We leave you with the new gameplay trailer.

