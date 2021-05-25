New Roborock H7 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: Magnetic Base and More Power | Technology

The Roborock company has just released its new device. The renewal of the Roborock H6 range of cordless handheld vacuum cleaners. The Roborock H7 arrives on the market and can be purchased from June 2.

Although we have already analyzed the Roborock H6 model and it seemed like a great option in the premium market for this type of vacuum cleaner, the successor to it has not been long in coming: Roborock H7 that has more power and an innovative vacuumed storage system.

Have a weight 1.46 kg and this time it has a vertical magnetic base in which we can literally leave the accessories glued to its side. Unlike most vacuum cleaners, the base is very compact as it can be installed that way.

This vacuum cleaner has a OLED display in which we can see the current suction mode and the remaining autonomy. It has a trigger to start cleaning and a button to lock the ignition.

Roborock H7 Dimensions and weight 110.0 x 21.5 x 11.0 cm 1.46 Kg Suction power 160 AW max (Airwatt) Battery LiPO type Charging time2: 30 hours Operating modes3 (Eco / Standard / Maximum Power) Autonomy Depends on the mode (between 90 and 10 minutes) Waste container capacity 500 ml Display OLED Control app No Noise in operation Between 63 and 72 dBA Included accessories Extension tube Large and small motorized brushes Soft brush Nooks and tubes Flexible tube Wall charger bracket Price € 399

In terms of autonomy, the H7 mounts a LiPO battery pack that allows a fast charge and a duration of up to no less than 90 minutes in Eco mode, the most modest of the three available modes. The charging is done in two and a half hours which has been an improvement of 40%.

The Roborock H7 reaches an optimized power of 480W with a suction power of up to 160W (20W more than the previous model) that promises to be more effective on surfaces such as carpets, mattresses or sofas, among others.

The company comments that this vacuum cleaner has a constant suction power throughout its autonomy, not depending on the remaining battery level and has been certified by TUV.

The H7 has a 500mL tank, greater capacity and also allows mounting of

dust bags which increases the capacity by removing the inner filter system from the reservoir.

It is the first time we see this dual-option dirt storage system in these cordless vacuum cleaners. It is useful for homes where there are people with asthma or allergy problems and that, whether you like it or not, when emptying the tank in a traditional way, particles remain in suspension. Two bags come in the pack purchase and the price of the same will have to be seen as a final consumable.

The Roborock H7 keeps contaminants and allergens away through a HEPA filter with 5 layers of air filter: it captures 99.99% of particles, even the smallest, down to 0.3 microns, such as pollen and mites.

The arrival to the Spanish market of the Roborock H7 will be the next June 2 at a suggested retail price of 399 euros and can be purchased on Amazon, eBay and Geekbuying.