new roadmap and news this week

The game “Marvel’s Avengers” keep adding updates little by little. Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have announced various contents for this 2021, and in these days the roadmap has been updated the news that will come to the game in this 2021. The latest DLC release is the one dedicated to Black Widow, which among other things, will bring the first two costumes from the UCM movies (yes, costumes that will have to be purchased to use), the Black Widow and the Hawkeye. This Black Widow Red Room bundle also includes new outfits for Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Captain America, and Kate Bishop.

This week we will have interesting news, because as they advance on the official website itself, the champion system to be able to increase the level beyond level 50 will arrive on May 20 as part of patch 1.7. In addition, the company has confirmed that in June the next DLC will arrive, titled Cosmic Cube, which will logically deal with the well-known object of the Marvel Universe. Also, each month they hope to bring in new outfits inspired by the movies.

As we see, starting in summer, it will come Wasteland Patrol, which adds Patrol mode as a new type of war zone mission; and later it will have the next great expansion that will be the one that will bring Black Panther and Wakanda to the game. For now, they recognize that They cannot give a specific date for the arrival of Spider-Man to the game, but they hope it’s in this 2021.

News announced:

The patch 1.7 This week will include several fixes, such as the Hulk Tropical Suit, the Counter-Earth Hawkeye mask, and the Black Widow Outrider. The Mega Hivess is still being worked on. The Black Widow-centric event begins May 20 and runs through May 31. It is based on the story of the Rooskaya Protocols which revealed that it was none other than Yelena Belova who was infecting the HARM Room with a virus. With the help of Jimmy Woo, the threat has been discovered. In the event, up to five HARM Rooms will be infested, which make them unique to have new quest chains. The HARM Rooms hacked will be for single player only, as, according to Crystal, “they require agility and a keen sense of surroundings that can be disrupted by having a team.” In them we can die instantly if you fall into the technological lava pits, but the same will happen with your enemies. This will make them focus on offering more challenging gameplay that will continue the Omega-level threats. Each HARM Hall hacked will scale from Power Level 1 to 120, and completing the quest chains will yield an exclusive animated nameplate, as well as more XP. Will be added new quest chains rewarding you with gear, Polychoron gear, animated dog tags, and experience bonuses. Once you reach level 50, all the XP you collect will be used for Champion XP, which will be gold on your nameplate. In total, we can reach level 372 as we level up. Once you spend a Champion Skill Point you cannot withdraw it. The addition of new consumables in the form of the Heroes Catalyst will add new options for players. The former will improve XP gain and will be available for free, with plans for it to be earned in-game. It has been said that the champion system could be the basis for future additions.

Via information | Square Enix | Twitch Crystal Dynamic