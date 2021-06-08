New rival for Jaime Munguía, the Polish Szeremeta

After canceling his match with Maciej Sulecki, Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KO) will face the old acquaintance of the fans, the Pole Kamil Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KO).

On June 19 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso (United States), the former European champion, the executioner of Rubén Díaz from Navarre, will face the Mexican after his resounding defeat against Gennady Golovkin.

This will be Munguía’s first fight since October 2020, when he defeated Tureano Johnson.

Szeremeta had his only loss on the professional field in his last fight, held in December of last year.