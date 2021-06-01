New rimac fridge, the exclusive 1,888 hp electric hypercar

Croatian brand Rimac revealed all the details of its exclusive and powerful electric hypercar that until yesterday had no name: Fridge. This becomes one of the most advanced vehicles of its kind and its aesthetics, its mechanics and its technology put it in the top of the possibilities of ‘electrification’ currently.

The Rimac Fridge it was until its debut known as the C_Two concept. His name is derived of a Croatian word designating a powerful mediterranean storm and the reason is that this electric hypercar combines the maximum power and aerodynamic design, with the highest efficiency and performance without emitting any pollution.

Aesthetics sculpted by aerodynamics

The new Rimac Fridge evolved from the prototype by offering a more aerodynamic profile for the hood, more inclined pillars, new designs for the front and rear diffusers, fins and air intakes that improved the flow of air over the body.

But these modifications translate into the following figures: the change gave an improvement of the 34% in aerodynamic efficiency and the cooling system to low speeds for the engine and brakes also improved in 30% and it reached 7% at high speeds.

Finally, the aerodynamics of the Rimac Fridge is active allowing it to go from high downforce at high speeds to provide low drag safety at low speeds. In the latter it is left with a coefficient Cx of 0.3 and in the first mode, charge levels increase to 326%.

Powerful mechanics for the hypercar

The new Rimac Fridge has four electric motors, one for each wheel, giving it a power of 1,888 horsepower Y 2,360 Nm of torque and with a huge liquid-cooled lithium-manganese-nickel battery of 120 kWh and designed from scratch by Rimac. The driving range is 547 km per load in the WLTP cycle.

According to the brand, the Rimac Fridge can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 1.85 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 412 kph.

This racing car also features seven driving modes: Sport, Drift, Comfort, Range, Track and two custom modes that allow the driver to combine different characteristics for their most extreme use on tracks. But Rimac ensures that the Fridge it will also be a vehicle of daily use.

Artificial Intelligence to ‘become’ a pilot

The Rimac Fridge It will also feature the first on-court training system with Artificial intelligence of the world. This system, called the Rimac Driving Coach, will assess performance and provide guidance to help improve your driving on the track. The system uses 12 ultrasonic sensors, 13 cameras, 6 radars and the Pegasus operating system from NVIDIA to overlay selected race tracks in real time and provide clear and accurate audio and visual guidance to help drivers navigate hone your career paths, braking and acceleration points and steering handling.

A unique structure



The new Rimac Fridge has a monohull of carbon fiber which is one of its most innovative features as it is designed to encase the battery pack and form an “incredibly strong structure” with a torsional stiffness of 70,000 Nm grade. The battery pack alone adds a 37 percent structural stiffness, while its optimal position within the floor of the hypercar contributes not only to a low center of gravity but also to a weight distribution 48/52, back and forward.

Sports cabin

In keeping with all of its cutting-edge technology, the cabin of the new electric hypercar Rimac Fridge has three high definition displays. One for the dashboard, one for the infotainment system and the third for the passenger. The dash also has aluminum rotary controls that combine an analog feel with digital technology. Rimac claims that the Fridge offers space for two occupants and their luggage.

A wide range of custom trim and material options will be offered and various editions of the electric hypercar will be configured, including a GT, Signature and Timeless and other special requests.

Price and production

Rimac Automobili confirmed that the exclusive Rimac Fridge hypercar will have a limited production of only 150 units and each will be priced at 2.4 million dollars.