First category of the engine that will compete with a man and a woman in each car

Agag takes inspiration from mixed tennis matches to innovate

Extreme E will promote gender equality among its competitors. This is why in each team, in each eSUV there should be a woman and a man.

Alejandro Agag is a visionary and with this new measure, he is once again a pioneer. SoyMotor interviewed him via video conference and this is what he told us: “I always had the ambition for women to get more involved in motorsports. 12 years ago I had a women-only Formula 3 team and it did not work because the sponsors did not They joined us. At Extreme E, with our sports format, we make sure that riders of any gender can compete with the same tools at their disposal in every event on the calendar“explains Agag.

Each of the drivers will complete one lap of the two stipulated, behind the wheel of the Odyssey 21 E-SUV. Based on the strategy, teams will be free to designate which driver and co-driver will start the race. So the only differentiators will be talent and skill, with teams and drivers striving to extract every tenth of a second in the fight for the first step of the podium.

The idea of ​​forming mixed teams It was raised after a meeting in which the way to make the new category more entertaining was sought and this was expressed by Agag. “We decided to do two laps instead of one and that it was better to have two drivers per car and not one. It was there that I remembered the mixed tennis matches and that the Extreme E could be the first championship in that format. It will be a revolution in motor sports! “he adds.

In this way, the Extreme E will fight for equality. This sports format is the most faithful reflection of that objective. There will be no separate race, each lap will last approximately ten minutes. They will all compete together and the most effective combination of drivers, team, engineer and car will achieve victory.

Michèle Mouton, president of the FIA ​​Women’s Commission on motor sport, explained the importance of this decision made by Extreme E. “This is a great opportunity for men and women to unite, compete together and with the same material” Mouton says.

“Alejandro and his team continue to truly support gender equality in our sport with concrete actions that help highlight the ability of runners,” added the rally driver.

Extreme E riders will compete under the same technical conditions, with the same 550 horsepower eSUVs and the same tires.

It is at this point that doubts appear about battery life and Agag himself is in charge of clearing them. “There is sufficient autonomy to make both laps to the limit; the change of the drivers will be at the moment, although we are thinking of leaving a margin of 30 seconds for the change to be made,” he details.

Katherine Legge, an ELMS and IMSA pilot, is part of the Extreme E pilot program. The British, who strives throughout her career to make it easier for girls than she, is pleased with this initiative.

“Finding out about the format was like waking up on Christmas morning. It is a giant step for motor racing in general. I’ve been waiting for something like this throughout my sports career! ”

The full race and championship format will be revealed in the coming weeks. However, Agag already anticipates something. “The season will be with eight teams. Next week we will announce the seventh. We want to get to the end of May with all the teams confirmed,” says Agag.

“In mid-May we will also announce the full sporting regulations and during the European summer we will announce the drivers so that each team can start working with them in September or at the latest in October“, Add.

The coronavirus has deferred the activity of all motorsports. In the case of Extreme E, The first race is scheduled for January 2021., there will only be a delay in a few weeks.

“You have to make decisions for the future in a positive way. Going back to Diesel, pollution in cities and forgetting about climate change is going to be a mistake. The lesson coronavirus has taught us is that there was no long-term preparation and we were surprised, “warns the Spanish to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.