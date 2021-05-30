New revelations surrounding the US “friendly” spying scandal on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European politicians compromise Denmark, whose secret services apparently contributed to those activities.

New revelations around the scandal of the espionage “friendly” that the United States practiced on the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, and others European politicians commit Denmark, whose secret services apparently contributed to those activities.

According to coincident information from the German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung and the public televisions NDR and WDR, the Danish espionage helped the US National Security Agency (NSA) to wiretap the mobile phones of Merkel and her then Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, current German president.

The scandal over these wiretaps came to light in 2013 and tarnished relations between the two great transatlantic allies, Berlin and Washington.

Merkel expressed her displeasure to the then president, the democrat Barack Obama, and called “unacceptable espionage among friends.”

Successive journalistic revelations brought to light these practices, which the NSA had been carrying out since the 1990s and which also affected other European leaders, as well as the European Central Bank (ECB).

According to the new information, Denmark was aware of those activities and presumably cooperated with the United States to carry them out.

The issue commits that country, in its dual capacity as a neighbor of Germany and a partner of the European Union (EU), the aforementioned means point out.

Their cooperation with the NSA made it possible not only to eavesdrop on Merkel’s mobile phone but also to other Nordic leaders, such as Sweden and Norway.