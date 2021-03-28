New research shows the true origin of ancient ‘hobbit’ species

Since the discovery of the species Homo floresiensis, which inhabited Southeast Asia 50,000 years ago, studies have not stopped emerging that try to provide more information about these tiny hominids, nicknamed ‘hobbits’ -in allusion to the fictional race of Middle Earth created by JRR Tolkien-, and thus help to better document human evolution in the world.

New research from the University of Adelaide (Australia) using fossil records in that geographic region has helped to better explain the presence of two endemic species, Homo luzonensis and H. floresiensis and his relationship with humans anatomically modern.

In this study, published this week in Nature Ecology and Evolution, researchers examined the genomes of more than 400 modern humans to investigate whether there was interbreeding between these ancient hominins and modern human populations that arrived in this region of Southeast Asia 50,000-60,000 years ago. .

According to the researchers, this area contains one of the richest fossil records (at least 1.6 million years old). Currently there three species of different prehistoric humans that are recognized in the fossil record: Homo erectus, Homo floresiensis and Homo luzonensis.

These last two species lived in that region until 50,000 – 60,000 years ago, while Homo erectus inhabited the area until 108,000 years ago, which has led scientists to think that these species may have overlapped in time with the arrival of modern human populations.

The results of this new study were clear: there was no interbreeding between these species and modern humans. However, the team was able to confirm further DNA evidence from some mysterious ancient cousins ​​of humans: the Denisovans.

“Unlike our other cousins ​​the Neanderthals, who have an extensive fossil record in Europe, Denisovans are known almost solely from the DNA record. The only physical evidence for their existence has been a finger bone and some other fragments found in a cave in Siberia and, more recently, a chunk of jaw found on the Tibetan plateau, “said João Teixeira, lead author of the study and associate researcher at the University of Adelaide, in a statement.

“We know from our own genetic records that Denisovans intermingled with modern humans who left Africa 50,000-60,000 years ago, both in Asia and when modern humans moved through Southeast Asia on their way to Australia,” he says. Teixeira.

“The mystery then would be: why haven’t we found their fossils along with the other ancient humans in the region? re-examine the existing fossil record to consider other possibilities? “asks the researcher.

As a whole, this finding traces “an intriguing image, and still far from clear, from the human evolutionary ancestry in Southeast Asia, “say Teixeira and Kristofer M. Helgen, director of the Australian Museum Research Institute and also a co-author of the study, in an article published in The Conversation.

“Yet we do not know the precise relationship between H. floresiensis and H. luzonensis, who were distinctively small in stature, and the rest of the hominin family tree, “the researchers add.

For the authors of this new study, the discovery reveals an even more intriguing fact: “Our findings raise the possibility that Denisovan fossils still exist. waiting to be dug up in Southeast Asia, or that we’ve already found them, but we’ve labeled them something else.