New Research Reveals the Economical Benefits of Recycling Lithium Ion Batteries

The climate change crisis we hear about today is closely tied to our energy consumption. Energy production often requires the use fossil fuels, solar power, and hydropower. It almost inevitably involves billions in investment and construction costs. It can also impact the environment in a big way.

On the other hand, these energy sources then drive countries and economies. It makes it possible to easily use services and goods for consumers. Businesses can also make their products and services as competitive with plentiful energy sources.

However, while energy companies are looking at cleaner and renewable sources of energy, another aspect needs consideration. Is the way we store and use energy in any way efficient as we want? Many important advances in Li-On battery technology have been made as a result of the race for energy efficiency. Continue reading to learn why Li-On battery technology keeps improving.

Increased Energy Densities

Li-On battery’s ability to store high amounts of energy is the biggest advantage. Li-On batteries are very efficient in storing larger amounts of charge.

It is very useful for equipment that needs constant power. The smartphone is an excellent example. Modern smartphones have a Li-On battery that allows them to run for longer periods of time without needing to be charged.

Also, this advantage makes the battery a great candidate for electric vehicle power and industrial tools. Particularly EVs require batteries that can last as long as possible. So far, Li-On is the only viable and scalable answer.

Lower Self-Discharge Rate

Did you have a problem starting your car when it had been parked for several months? Most likely, you will find that your battery is dead. Even if the car’s electronic functions were not used, a car battery will still lose its charge after extended disuse.

Self-discharge is when a battery’s stored charge goes away. Li-On batteries today have a much lower rate of discharge than other types of batteries. They can store more density and also slow down the rate at which it loses it. This results in smartphones and smart accessories as well as EVs that have a longer time between charges.

Require Very Little Maintenance

Battery maintenance can prove difficult. For people who don’t have experience in electronics, it can be hazardous. Both are best served by a Li-On lithium battery.

Lithium-ion batteries are very easy to maintain. Unlike other types of batteries, you don’t need to periodically discharge them to preserve their capacity.

You don’t have to change out things like battery acids either. Li-On smartphone batteries can’t even be accessed without dismantling the phone. Most smartphones can be used for many years. This doesn’t just make them easier to use, but it also reduces the demand for Li-On batteries to more sustainable levels.

Each Cell Can Handle Higher Voltage

The output voltage of lithium-ion batteries is typically higher than other comparable types. In general, each cell produces upwards to 3.5 volts. This has two useful benefits.

A Li-On battery can produce more energy. A smaller Li-On battery is required to do the same job for the same amount of work as an alkaline or nickel-cadmium battery.

A smartphone uses only one Li-On battery. This allows you to add more features and increase battery life.

You don’t need to prim before using

Li-On battery cells typically are already primed when supplied to you. This is unlike other battery types, which means that you don’t need to prime the battery before it can be charged.

It is possible to rely on Li-On batteries from reliable suppliers for quick charging. This reduces the need for unnecessary delays such as replacing a battery that has become damaged in an electric vehicle.

Recyclable

Li-On batteries can be recycled. This is the latest development in battery technology. The older Li-On batteries are very durable. However, they must be discarded.

The environmental impact of this is increased by the thousands of batteries that are being thrown away every week around the globe. This is one of the most important points against Li-On. It is a detriment to the goal of the clean-energy movement. This is not an issue with advances in battery recycling and research.

New Li-On batteries can be recycled and can help make Li-On batteries more affordable for general consumers.